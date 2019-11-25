South Africa: Iqbal Survé's Campaign of Lies

analysis

Nearing the end of 'empire', businessman Iqbal Survé has engaged in a war on truth as vicious as that unleashed by the Gupta family using the global PR company Bell Pottinger.

Iqbal Survé wields power through his control of mass media titles which he has turned into weapons he trains on perceived enemies as the walls close in on his empire, as amaBhungane today reveals.

Last week, I got caught in it and came away with a sense both of its power and its impotence.

With failing newspaper titles, most held aloft by copies given away or sold below cost, people who are attacked write his war off as one fought with dummy bullets. But with the portal www.iol.co.za still one of the largest in the country, the disinformation disrupts truth and can harm the reform of South Africa after the decade of State Capture.

Weaponised titles and business mirages

There is little left in Survé's Sekunjalo Independent Media by way of content. Day after day, both the front pages of his titles and the business title Business Report are weaponised to fight his battles. Without the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which has funded his media and IT companies, Survé...