South Africa: An Ode to an Uncrowned National Poet Laureate - Sandile Dikeni

opinion

Now that Sandile Dikeni is gone, too soon, a new responsibility falls on me and everyone else that loves this country. It does not matter whether you are Varara or Zim-Zim. The past is dead and gone, and we have to bury our differences. What unites us is far stronger than what divides us. We have to unlearn the past to learn to live together. We are united in our diversity.

A beloved son of the soil. That is how I saw him. I never told him, but he was highly favoured. He must have intuitively felt and known it. He was young, gifted and black, truly blessed.

There were brief times where we would be at the same place at the same time. This would be in Yeoville, Newtown or, later, in Rosebank and Cape Town.

Unavoidably, the attraction would be some cultural gumba or artistic event that attracted the arty-farty type. We lived and loved the arts. We talked, drank and laughed together whenever we could.

It was mostly at events that we met. I have never been to his house or apartment. He, too, did not know where I lived and never set foot there.

