South Africa: Why Isn't the PIC Going After Other Companies It Lost Money To?

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jessie Duarte

Besides appealing to the sensitivities of media ownership in South Africa, there is, however, another aspect of concern to the current proposed action the Public Investment Corporation wishes to take against the Sekunjalo Group. This is the question of fairness. To reduce these two important issues, diversity in media ownership and fairness, to a particular person is neither helpful nor progressive. We must ask whether the corporation has taken similar action against other companies in which it has invested heavily in the past.

The democratic dispensation with all its freedoms and rights that we enjoy in South Africa today cannot and must not be taken for granted. An important influence on this rights-based order, led by the ANC for decades, is the fourth estate and in particular, broadcasting and print media in our country.

In 1992 already, when the birth of democracy was on a cliff's edge, the ANC adopted its Media Charter, setting out the organisation's fundamental belief in the freedom of the press, but also ensuring that an environment is created that promotes media freedom and diversity. A critical institution advanced therefore by the ANC was the establishment of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDMA).

This charter...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

