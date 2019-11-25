South Africa: A Mother's Five-Year Quest to Get Justice for Her Son's Murder

analysis

'The world must know what we as mothers have to live with.' - Jasmina Karriem, 59, Hanover Park.

Cape Town's Cape Flats is a war zone where young men are mowed down as if they are dispensable, simply collateral damage in a senseless battle for turf between rival gangs. Many of the young men who are killed are either caught in the crossfire or are the victims of initiation practices that involve murdering someone, anyone.

It is no longer an option for those living in or visiting Cape Town to look away. The heartbreaking stories of the mothers who lost their children need to be heard and acted upon. The list of what can and must be done is long and complex. Social workers need to step in and deal with overwhelming social challenges including trauma, the police need to transfer and prosecute those cops who are not doing their jobs or are in the pockets of the gangs, prosecutors who delay cases for years for no good reason and detectives who do shoddy work need to be held to account.

A group of mothers on the Cape Flats have formed a group, Moms Move for Justice, as a form...