Tanzania: All Set for Civic Polls Today, Government Assures Peace

ELIGIBLE voters will today exercise their constitutional right by electing their civic leaders in the countrywide polls, with the government assuring that the stage is set for the exercise.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Dodoma, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo said all preparations for the elections are in order pending voters to exercise their democratic right.

He said the polling stations will open at 8.00am and close at 16.00 but this is not for the last person who will be in the queue before the deadline.

The minister said the voting will cover all who will have lined up for the deadlines until they vote regardless of the time duration.

He added all the voting and counting are expected to be completed before the end of the day today and the results will be announced at the respective polling stations.

"On Monday or Tuesday, we will give out the final report of the whole exercise countrywide because due to geographical and other communication aspects, we have to take into account the compilation logistics," said the minister.

He warned political parties that election campaigns are forbidden today.

Voters or contestants should not put on attire that matches any political party colours because it is against the rules.

"Voters should turn up in big numbers as everything is in line ready for the polls today and the special groups should be given priority during the voting," he insisted.

He added, "Voters and political parties' supporters should also refrain from any kind of chaos since we want peaceful elections."

The minister said with exception of Tanga, Katavi and Rukwa regions, which will not have elections today where all Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidates were elected unopposed, the remaining regions will go into polls.

The positions that will be contested include, chairperson of hamlets, streets and villages in respective towns and district councils.

Last week, Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Joseph Nyamuhanga announced that elections for the civic leaders will not be conducted in areas where contestants had sailed through unopposed.

He said preliminary report had indicated that in 12,319 villages, 6,837 contestants- 55 per cent- had passed unopposed while in 4,263 streets, 1,279 contestants- 30 per cent-had no opponents while in 64,384 hamlets, 4,207 candidates went unopposed.

According to last week's report, the government had surpassed its target in listing voters for the local government elections by registering 86 per cent of eligible voters.