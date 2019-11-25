Tanzania: Theft Haunts Dar's Embassies

TANZANIA's embassies abroad will soon be subject to impromptu financial audits as part of government efforts to curb theft and enhance accountability in public resource management.

The government has opted for the strategy amid claims of financial fraud at Tanzania's embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is currently probing the country's foreign office in Addis Ababa.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Professor Palamagamba Kabudi, speaking in Dodoma on Saturday after President John Magufuli sworn-in five ambassadors to represent Tanzania oversea, said the government has also recalled financial attaches who have overstayed in their work stations.

Prof Kabudi said one of the weaknesses of Tanzania's embassies abroad is poor management of funds and assets like buildings and plots.

"We received reports of loss of funds at our embassy in Addis Ababa and we acted promptly by dispatching an internal auditor who completed his work and submitted the report, which has already been presented to PCCB for further investigations," said the minister.

Prof Kabudi expressed concern over the thieving in the Addis Ababa embassy, saying the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) had audited embassy accounts and issued an unqualified opinion.

"Although the CAG will continue doing its works, we will also work over the matter, including conducting audits using our internal auditors... it defies logic that the embassy received clean audit report despite being implicated in misappropriation of public money," he said.

The minister said the government has recalled financial attaches who have served in their work stations for long time as part of the strategies to instill financial discipline.

"There are some financial attaches who have served in the embassies for between 10 and 17 years and this may be one of the reasons their offices receive unqualified audit opinions amid thieving," charged Professor Kabudi.

He said the ministry is also investigating other embassies linked to financial frauds.

"We have already dispatched our internal auditors to various diplomatic offices, we want them to furnish us with detailed reports on claims of fund misappropriation," he said.

Last week, the foreign ministry said it had already handed over a file to PCCB to investigate claims of financial fraud.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Faraji Mnyepe who handed over the file to PCCB's Deputy Director General Brigadier General John Mbungo said the decision to task the anticorruption watchdog with the probe follows reports of loss of an undisclosed amount of money at the embassy.

But, Dr Mnyepe neither divulged much information on the reports nor stated how the loss occurred, merely pointing out that the amount lost could only be determined upon completion of the investigations.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli has directed the newly swornin ambassadors to report to their respective countries in a period not exceeding one week.

The ambassadors with their work stations in brackets are Major General Anselm Mlacha (Cairo, Egypt), Mohamed Mtonga (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Dr Jilly Maleko (Bujumbura, Burundi), Jestas Nyamanga (Brussels, Belgium) and Ali Jabir Mwadini (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).

The ambassadors are among the twelve envoys whom President Magufuli appointed recently.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, speaking at the event, asked the envoys to properly supervise all assets at the embassies and implement economic diplomacy to enable the country benefit from the good cooperation with the countries they are posted in.