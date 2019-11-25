South Africa: The Great Trial Dodge - Ingonyama Trust and the Price of a Date Deferred

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kevin Bloom

With the rights of almost 10% of the SA population at stake and a landmass close to a third of the size of KwaZulu-Natal under review, the case that was meant to be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 22 November 2019 had the potential to light a national fuse.

For apparently inconsistent reasons, the case has now been postponed to late March 2020. This has consequences not just for the customary land rights holders, for whom Bantustan laws remain a lived reality, but for every South African in favour of breathable air, clean water and fertile soil.

I. One day in 2005, in the municipality of Ndwedwe in rural KwaZulu-Natal, a series of events were set in motion that seemed to typify South African injustice in almost every way. It started, predictably, with an apartheid-era document that was still in wide official use -- a Permission to Occupy certificate, or PTO, that a man named Zakhele Nkwankwa needed so that he could prove his claim to the land. Nkwankwa went to fetch the document from the office of the Traditional Council, from where the white minority rulers had once held sway by proxy over the district.

Nkwankwa was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

