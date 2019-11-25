South Africa: Gupta-Era Bonanza Aftermath - Inside the NPA's R1.1 Billion State Capture Salvo Against Regiments Capital

analysis

The stage is set for State Capture's battle royale as the National Prosecuting Authority tackles the ultra-deep pockets of Regiments Capital and its owners in a bid to safeguard more than R1bn identified as the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the company's remarkable run of luck when dealing with state-owned entities.

An explosive affidavit by the National Prosecuting Authority's Hermione Cronje provides the first official glimpse into the NPA's docket against Regiments Capital, its owners and shareholders accused of being central to the Gupta wave of State Capture.

The NPA is confident and unambiguous. Niven Pillay, Litha Nyhonyha and Eric Wood will face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering for their alleged role in a criminal conspiracy involving, among others, Gupta kingpin Salim Essa, following tainted deals at Transnet and one of its pension funds.

Cronje, the newly appointed head of the NPA's Investigative Directorate, sets out reasons for this bold declaration in a 100-page affidavit that was filed for a secret High Court application to freeze the assets of Pillay, Nyhonyha, Wood, their companies and their respective family trusts.

The urgent application paved the way for a provisional restraint order handed down on Monday, 18 November 2019,...