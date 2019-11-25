South Africa: Gupta-Era Bonanza Aftermath - Inside the NPA's R1.1 Billion State Capture Salvo Against Regiments Capital

24 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

The stage is set for State Capture's battle royale as the National Prosecuting Authority tackles the ultra-deep pockets of Regiments Capital and its owners in a bid to safeguard more than R1bn identified as the alleged proceeds of crime linked to the company's remarkable run of luck when dealing with state-owned entities.

An explosive affidavit by the National Prosecuting Authority's Hermione Cronje provides the first official glimpse into the NPA's docket against Regiments Capital, its owners and shareholders accused of being central to the Gupta wave of State Capture.

The NPA is confident and unambiguous. Niven Pillay, Litha Nyhonyha and Eric Wood will face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering for their alleged role in a criminal conspiracy involving, among others, Gupta kingpin Salim Essa, following tainted deals at Transnet and one of its pension funds.

Cronje, the newly appointed head of the NPA's Investigative Directorate, sets out reasons for this bold declaration in a 100-page affidavit that was filed for a secret High Court application to freeze the assets of Pillay, Nyhonyha, Wood, their companies and their respective family trusts.

The urgent application paved the way for a provisional restraint order handed down on Monday, 18 November 2019,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Company
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.