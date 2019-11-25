South Africa: After a Grinding Week, SAA, NPA and Eskom Moves Point to Ramaphosa's Advantage

analysis

The resolution of the SAA strike, the appointment of André de Ruyter as CEO of Eskom and the corruption charges against Bongani Bongo and others could signal a significant shift in South African politics.

On Friday 22 November the two unions that were on strike at SAA announced that their industrial action was over. While they have claimed victory, a closer look at the numbers suggests they might well have blinked first.

Then, on Sunday 24 November, Cosatu's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla was quoted as saying that the union federation would support the partial privatisation of SAA and some SOEs. This is an important moment. It appears, at least for now, that government, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, have won a key battle. This may have significant consequences for Eskom in the longer run.

Both Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association have claimed victory after their strike, saying their members will eventually get the 8% increase they had asked for. But, in reality, their members will only get the 5.9% that SAA had first offered. The difference is up to a task team that will be created to go through the airline's contracts and to find ways to save money. That...