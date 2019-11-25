South Africa: A Plea to Our Judges - Cut the Jaw-Jaw and Give Us Simple Law-Law

opinion

Judges must stop using confusing and complex language in vanity judgments that even some legal eagles cannot comprehend.

According to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, "very little is going to be changed if our people are ignorant of their rights under the Constitution. You cannot fight for something you don't know you have a right to. The greatest facilitator of sustained injustice is keeping people ignorant of what they are entitled to; knowledge is power".

The Chief Justice said this at the Nelson Mandela Foundation's 17th Annual Lecture in his address titled "Constitutionalism as an instrument for transformation", delivered at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Saturday 23 November 2019.

Our eloquent Chief Justice, with his Solomonic wisdom, addressed an array of issues including colonial denialism, land ownership, race and race relations, and language and rights.

I would like to confine myself to the layperson's knowledge of the law and appreciation of their rights and freedoms. But before I do that, I consider it important to locate myself within the address of the Chief Justice by declaring that constitutionalism as an instrument for transformation is further supported by the fact that the South African constitutional and human rights dispensation, or...