South Africa: A Plea to Our Judges - Cut the Jaw-Jaw and Give Us Simple Law-Law

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

Judges must stop using confusing and complex language in vanity judgments that even some legal eagles cannot comprehend.

According to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, "very little is going to be changed if our people are ignorant of their rights under the Constitution. You cannot fight for something you don't know you have a right to. The greatest facilitator of sustained injustice is keeping people ignorant of what they are entitled to; knowledge is power".

The Chief Justice said this at the Nelson Mandela Foundation's 17th Annual Lecture in his address titled "Constitutionalism as an instrument for transformation", delivered at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus on Saturday 23 November 2019.

Our eloquent Chief Justice, with his Solomonic wisdom, addressed an array of issues including colonial denialism, land ownership, race and race relations, and language and rights.

I would like to confine myself to the layperson's knowledge of the law and appreciation of their rights and freedoms. But before I do that, I consider it important to locate myself within the address of the Chief Justice by declaring that constitutionalism as an instrument for transformation is further supported by the fact that the South African constitutional and human rights dispensation, or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.