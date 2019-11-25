Malawi Revenue Authority Set to Start Collecting Carbon Tax On Vehicles

24 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) say they will start collecting carbon tax on vehicles from Monday, a move that has received mixed reactions from Malawians.

Carbon tax imposed

Spokesperson for MRA Steve Kapoloma says this follows the introduction of the tax by the government in the 2019/20 national budget.

Carbon tax is a fee imposed on the burning of carbon based fuels which are coal, oil and gas among others.

Kapoloma said the tax is payable annually and the amount depends on the engine size of the motor vehicle.

Those with vehicles with an engine size of 1500 will be paying K4,000 while those with a vehicle size of 1501 to 2000 will be required to pay K8, 000, those with capacity of 2001 to 3000 will pay K11, 500 any size above 3,000 will attract a K15, 500.

But writing on Facebook, Thandie wa Phulimueya says: "We have eight vehicles per capita. Literally less than almost everyone in the world but a few. We are one of the bottom countries for car ownership. We are something like 164th on carbon emissions. Our proportion of global emissions is practically negligible."

She says if the government want to protect the environment, then the Malawi solution is to plant more trees.

"Taxing the few thousand car owners that we have to reduce carbon emissions is a joke," she says.

She concludes: "Right solution wrong audience! Stay in your lane plant more trees instead of coining ways of stealing from car owners."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.