Malawi Revenue Authority Set to Start Collecting Carbon Tax On Vehicles

Revenue collectors, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) say they will start collecting carbon tax on vehicles from Monday, a move that has received mixed reactions from Malawians.

Carbon tax imposed

Spokesperson for MRA Steve Kapoloma says this follows the introduction of the tax by the government in the 2019/20 national budget.

Carbon tax is a fee imposed on the burning of carbon based fuels which are coal, oil and gas among others.

Kapoloma said the tax is payable annually and the amount depends on the engine size of the motor vehicle.

Those with vehicles with an engine size of 1500 will be paying K4,000 while those with a vehicle size of 1501 to 2000 will be required to pay K8, 000, those with capacity of 2001 to 3000 will pay K11, 500 any size above 3,000 will attract a K15, 500.

But writing on Facebook, Thandie wa Phulimueya says: "We have eight vehicles per capita. Literally less than almost everyone in the world but a few. We are one of the bottom countries for car ownership. We are something like 164th on carbon emissions. Our proportion of global emissions is practically negligible."

She says if the government want to protect the environment, then the Malawi solution is to plant more trees.

"Taxing the few thousand car owners that we have to reduce carbon emissions is a joke," she says.

She concludes: "Right solution wrong audience! Stay in your lane plant more trees instead of coining ways of stealing from car owners."