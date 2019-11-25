Malawi: Police Arrest Armoury Officer for Stealing DNA Test Kit

Malawi Police in the north have arrested one of their own, an armoury officer for allegedly stealing DNA test kit used by police detectives at crime scenes during investigations.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera: Confirmed

Police spokesperson at police headquarters in Lilongwe James Kadadzera has confirmed of the arrest of Inspector Layford Chikhasu.

Chikhasu, who heads the armoury department, is accused of breaking into the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers where he is suspected to have stolen the DNA test kit.

The armoury office has since been sealed off to pave way for thorough investigations on the matter.

Police say Chikhasu will soon appear in court to answer related charges.