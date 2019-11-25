Malawi: Police Arrest Armoury Officer for Stealing DNA Test Kit

24 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in the north have arrested one of their own, an armoury officer for allegedly stealing DNA test kit used by police detectives at crime scenes during investigations.

Police spokesman James Kadadzera: Confirmed

Police spokesperson at police headquarters in Lilongwe James Kadadzera has confirmed of the arrest of Inspector Layford Chikhasu.

Chikhasu, who heads the armoury department, is accused of breaking into the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers where he is suspected to have stolen the DNA test kit.

The armoury office has since been sealed off to pave way for thorough investigations on the matter.

Police say Chikhasu will soon appear in court to answer related charges.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.