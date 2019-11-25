Malawi: Govt. Closes Magawa Secondary School Following Violent Protests

Government has closed down Magawa secondary school in Mchinji following violent protests this week.

District Education Manager for Mchinji Nellie Kamtedza said the ministry decided to close the school until January next year as the buildings were damaged.

The students damaged the head teacher's office, accounts office, some class rooms among others.

"We have called for emergency meetings on December 3 and 5 to discuss with parents the way forward," said Kamtedza.

The violence was ignited by the suspension of one of the students who was found with a radio but the students also complained of poor diet and lack of mattresses, among other grievances