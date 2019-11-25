South Africa: Presidential Land Reform Panel's Report Is Fundamentally Coercive

analysis

In 'Five months and counting' (Daily Maverick, 22 November 2019), Dr Rosalie Kingwill brushes over the many contentious issues in the June 2019 report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture. These issues extend far beyond the panel's recommendations on expropriation without compensation, which are also far from "constructively pragmatic", as Dr Kingwill claims.

The report from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture is correct to caution that the "unconditional" and "wholescale" (sic) use of expropriation without compensation will "collapse the core underlying values of our Constitution". But it nevertheless urges that Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow expropriation without compensation. This contradicts the recommendation of the High-Level Panel of Parliament, which (as Dr Kingwill acknowledges), had far more capacity to identify the real barriers to successful land reform.

The presidential panel goes on to suggest how Section 25 should be amended, depicting its proposed new clause as limited in scope and essentially benign. But its wording would open the way for the government to take custodianship of all land through the simple, expedient of enacting by a 51% majority, a new statute providing for...