South Africa: Durban's Homeless Sue Council for R530m to Get Their Beachfront Home Back

eThekwini Municipality will appear in the Durban High Court on Monday 25 November for reneging on a promise made to some of its most vulnerable residents close on two decades ago. The council is being sued for more than R500m for breach of contract for failing to relocate more than 700 evicted homeless residents into a facility suitable enough to offer the same services as the Ark.

The Ark was a massive shelter that had operated in the southern beachfront area since the 1980s. Now Dr Peter Munns will go to trial in a civil case with no legal representation on behalf of remaining Ark residents -- and says if he is successful, the R528,369,297 will be used to establish a better, bigger Ark.

If Munns can pull it off, the lives of the city's remaining Ark residents -- and a significant number of eThekwini's well over 4,000 homeless -- will improve.

The remaining residents evicted from the massive Ark community centre in 2004 to make way for Durban's ambitious, costly and impressive The Point waterfront development call themselves Arkians.

To this day, the Ark building remains empty, fenced-off and...