South Africa: SA's Young Soccer Stars Eye Olympic Glory

25 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Amaglug-glug will be making their third overall Olympic appearance next year. They will be hoping to pick up a medal, especially as coach David Notoane boasts such a talented squad.

South Africa's U-23 national men's football team, Amaglug-glug, are going to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

They finished third in the recently concluded U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), beating Ghana 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate at the end of 120 minutes. They will be joined by the new Afcon champions, Egypt, as well as the silver medallists, Ivory Coast.

The trio of Africa's representatives have never won medals at the Olympics, so they will be looking to grab a piece of history for themselves.

The only African countries to ever pick up medals missed out. Nigeria and Cameroon were eliminated in the group phase, and Ghana was defeated by South Africa in the third-place playoff.

The Black Meteors took bronze at Barcelona 1992, while the Olympic Eagles and the Indomitable Lions claimed gold at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 respectively.

This is the third time Amaglug-glug have qualified for the multi-sports spectacle, their previous appearances coming in Sydney 2000 and Rio 2016.

They will be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
South Africa
Sport
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.