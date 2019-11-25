South Africa: SA's Young Soccer Stars Eye Olympic Glory

analysis

Amaglug-glug will be making their third overall Olympic appearance next year. They will be hoping to pick up a medal, especially as coach David Notoane boasts such a talented squad.

South Africa's U-23 national men's football team, Amaglug-glug, are going to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

They finished third in the recently concluded U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), beating Ghana 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate at the end of 120 minutes. They will be joined by the new Afcon champions, Egypt, as well as the silver medallists, Ivory Coast.

The trio of Africa's representatives have never won medals at the Olympics, so they will be looking to grab a piece of history for themselves.

The only African countries to ever pick up medals missed out. Nigeria and Cameroon were eliminated in the group phase, and Ghana was defeated by South Africa in the third-place playoff.

The Black Meteors took bronze at Barcelona 1992, while the Olympic Eagles and the Indomitable Lions claimed gold at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 respectively.

This is the third time Amaglug-glug have qualified for the multi-sports spectacle, their previous appearances coming in Sydney 2000 and Rio 2016.

