South Africa: Public Protector Probes SASSA Manager for Alleged Abuse of State Funds and Power

25 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is probing allegations of improper conduct at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng, for the alleged misuse of state funds, the abuse of power, and victimisation.

At the heart of the investigation is Sassa's regional executive manager, Themba Matlou, who is accused of abusing his power of authority by suspending officials who held views that were different to his.

The complaint was laid anonymously with the Public Protector's office on November 5, 2018.

In a letter to the provincial office, which News24 has seen, the Public Protector's office highlighted the allegations in the complaint and asked the office to provide it with certain documents.

Part of the allegations were that Matlou used his office, position and state resources to campaign for a provincial position in the ANC in Gauteng.

A source in Matlou's office told News24 that he created posts for two women, alleged to be his girlfriends, and appointed certain people in positions even though the applicants did not meet the job criteria.

The complaint also stated that Matlou approved payment for transport and hotel accommodation for one of his alleged lovers without following due process. This was after she was appointed Practitioner: General Support in the Sedibeng district office, it is alleged in the complaint.

Since the complaint was lodged in 2018, insiders at the agency have accused the Office of the Public Protector of dragging its feet in concluding the probe.

But Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24: "The Public Protector is not dragging her feet. The investigation is ongoing."

He said the complaint was lodged late in 2018 and a meeting with the agency, where the matter was supposed to be discussed, which was initially scheduled for October 31, 2019, was postponed.

"A new date is to be agreed upon, but it will be soon," he said.

When News24 approached Sassa for comment, it said: "Sassa is co-operating fully with the Public Protector and is sharing required correspondence with that institution. We will issue a statement as soon as the PP office has concluded its work."

News24 also approached Matlou for comment, but he referred all questions to the agency.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.