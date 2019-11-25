Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Survivors Get Free ID Replacement

25 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Survivors of the devastating Cyclone Idai which hit parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East early this year have been allowed the chance to replace lost identity documents for free.

This was confirmed by Registrar General Clemence Masango in a recent courtesy meeting with Zimbabwean editors and online content producers.

The worst tropical storm to hit the country in decades caused death as well as massive damage to infrastructure and the environment, with the loss of valuable documents adding to the victims' misfortunes.

The documents being issued are birth and death certificates as well as national identity cards.

Masango said his staff has been on a document issuing blitz in affected districts assisting the survivors.

"From the 9th October, we were in Chimanimani district for 30 days. So, Chimanimani was addressed," Masango said.

"The same team is now in Chipinge district replacing lost or destroyed documents to victims of Cyclone Idai for free as directed by government.

"The team will be there for 30 days and we hope that by 5 December, we will have finished or attended to all those in need.

"Then if there is need to be elsewhere to extend the programme, we will assess but otherwise we are saying the end of the outreach is in December and whoever would have been left behind can still go to our registration offices which are in their areas."

Masango said more than 3000 documents have been issued in Chimanimani.

"As we leave Chimanimani heading to Chipinge, this is an opportunity for people who lost their documents to have proper documentation from our team and let it be known that the issuance is being done for free," he said.

According to government, at least 344 people lost their lives, 154 are still missing while thousands more were left homeless.

