South Africa: Police Commissioner Warns Livestock Owners to Be Vigilant This Time of the Year

press release

Mpumalanga police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, urged the public, especially those that are owning livestock, to be very vigilant during this festive season. The warning of General Zuma comes when police are readily geared up and in full swing to deal drastically with those who breaks the law whether within, or outside the service. Police have gone all out to intensify their efforts in turning the tide against lawlessness this festive season as always. "This is a period whereby perpetrators target, amongst others, owners of livestock. These kinds of suspects usually sell their stolen stock to people who are disparately in need of meat for festivities. Any crime committed, including stock theft, will be dealt with thoroughly without fear or favour even if it means arresting some of our own" General Zuma said.

The unwavering warning by the General came after the arrest of five suspects for stock theft which were effected between 02 and 21 November 2019. Amongst these suspects is a police Sergeant identified as 45-year-old Anthony Ronnie. The others are, 32-year-old Chris Ndoyi, a 26-year-old Yanga Singangayi, as well as 53-year-old teacher, John Moses Twala, who was nabbed together with 56 year old Vusi Fani Mavuso. The arrest of Sergeant, Anthony Ronnie happened after information was provided to SAPS by members of the public. Reports indicate that on 02 November 2019, members of Crime Intelligence and Stock Theft Unit followed information received about four suspected stolen cattle that were to be transported as well as auctioned in Gauteng. Upon arrival, police found the suspect driving his private pick up. The vehicle was stopped and searched by the members wherein four cattle were discovered loaded on a trailer. The cattle were seized whilst the suspect was detained. During further investigation, police discovered that the cattle were stolen at Tweefontein area from two different kraals. Two separate cases were found to have been opened in this regard and the cattle were identified as well as handed back to the lawful owners.

In addition, the arrest of Ndoyi and Singangayi came after police received information on Thursday, 14 November 2019, from community members about two males who were raring stock and kept it in a kraal at Pieterskraal. Police swiftly acted on the information which led them to the address where Ndoyi and Singangayi were. The two were found with 18 cattle, suspected to have been stolen. Clarity was sought with regard to the ownership of the stock but no reasonable answer could be provided by the two suspects. Subsequently the duo were arrested and the stock impounded whilst the police continue with their investigation. However during the tour of the investigation, it surfaced that the stock was stolen around the area and the owners came forth at which point the (owners) managed to identify their property. Ndoyi and Singangayi had their first appearance in the Siyabuswa Magistrate's Court on 15 November 2019, where they were remanded in custody. The two appeared again for a formal bail application on Thursday 21 November 2019 at Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court where they were both given bail of R3000-00 each with conditions that they report at Siyabuswa police station every Wednesday. Their case was postponed till 16 January 2020. Japhta, on the other hand, appeared at Kwamhlanga Magistrate Court on 15 November 2019 for two counts of Stock Theft. He was granted a bail of R 3000. Both of his cases were postponed to 16 January 2020 for further investigation.

In a similar case of stock theft, police in Mpumalanga continued to display diligence in their intensified efforts to turn the tide against crime during this festive season. On Thursday 21 November 2019, police received information about an incident of stock theft in Carolina. Members swiftly followed up the information which led them to the Steynsdraaii Farm. The two suspects, John MosesTwala(53) and Vusi Fani Mavuso(56) were found at the farm driving a van with meat at the back. Police in their quest to investigate and deal with stock theft thoroughly, they further discovered a stolen cow which had already been slaughtered. One of the suspects is a teacher at a local school nearby. Both suspects appeared at Carolina Magistrate court on Friday 22 November 2019, for stock theft. The teacher was granted bail of R2000 whilst his co-accused was remanded in custody. However, he will appear again in the same court on Monday 25 November 2019, for bail hearing and legal representation.