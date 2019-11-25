Rwanda: Premier Bet Enters Sponsorship Deal With Rwanda Tennis Open

23 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Premier Bet has announced a landmark partnership with Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF) as one of the main sponsors of the upcoming Rwanda Open 2019, which gets underway on Sunday at Amahoro Stadium.

This year's Rwanda Open will run through December 1.

The betting company will not only sponsor the tournament, but they have also agreed to facilitate the participation of top elite Rwandan players.

The announcement was made Friday by Mario Z., the Premier Bet Chief Executive.

"Our goal is to give back to the community through responsible entertainment," Mario pointed out, adding that, "Our contribution is not about taking from people or just giving, we want to be part of such a great event in a great way.

Besides supporting the competition, we will also be sponsoring the top Rwandan players in the effort to help them keep the titles at home."

The CEO also urged other corporates to support the development of tennis the country, and said that he was excite to associate himself and his company with the sport and Rwanda Open.

"We have big plans to support tennis and tennis players in Rwanda. For the sport to grow beyond our borders, it needs support and we are happy to make our contribution in that journey."

Furthermore, he revealed that there are ongoing talks with RFT about a possibility to set up a tennis academy in the country.

The local tennis governing body is enthused by Premier Bet's partnership.

'The competition cannot take place without sponsors such as Premier Bet. That is the reason why it did not take place last year. We thank Premier Bet," said Théoneste Karenzi, the president of Rwanda Tennis Federation.

The week-long Rwanda Open has this year attracted 150 players from Kenya, DR Congo, Uganda and the hosts, Rwanda.

Premier Bet-sponsored players:

Women: Joselyn Umulisa and Megane Ingabire

Men: Etienne Niyigena, Hamisi Gatete, Eric Hagenimana, Mathieu Uwizeyimana and Jean Pierre Niyongira

