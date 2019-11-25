Kenya: Too, Chekemoi Win Junior Races in Machakos

23 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Josphat Too from Bomet and Keringet's Edinah Chepkemoi won the men and women's Under-20 races during the first leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series held on Saturday at the People's Park, Machakos County.

Too brushed aside a thrilling challenge from four other athletes in the last kilometre to win men's 8km race in 24 minutes and 24.6 seconds.

The 500m battle was left between Too and Youth Olympics 5,000m champion Jackson Kavesa, but it's Too, who finished third at Isaiah Kiplagat Ndalat Gaa Memorial Cross Country last month, who prevailed for his maiden cross country victory.

Makueni's Kavesa would settle second two seconds off the pace as Nicholas Chelule from Keringet clocked 24:29.7 for third.

"Kavesa was my only threat here but I decided to give it a shot in the last 500m after he failed to react when I surged ahead," said Too, who now dreams of winning at the Nationals to get the ticket for the Africa Cross Country Championships planned for March 2 next year in Lome, Togo.

"My ultimate target is the next year's Nairobi World Under-20 in July where I want the 5,000 ticket," said Too.

Kavesa, who has the same plan as Too, said he now has all the time to train after clearing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Examinations on Friday at Kivandini Secondary School."

After finishing fifth in Eldama Ravine and third at Kabarnet, Chepkemoi finally cracked the right codes to win women's 6km race in 21:07.3, beating Janet Nyiva from Machakos and Bomet's Cynthia Chepng'eno in 21:07.9 and 11:14.0 respectively.

Chepkemoi and Nyiva exchanged the leads in the last one kilometre before Chepkemoi's superb kick carried the day in the last 200m.

Besides eying the ticket for the African Cross Country, Chepkemoi also targets a place in 3,000m steeplechase team for the World Under-20 Championships planned for July next year in Nairobi.

"The race was competitive with the muddy course making things exciting," said Chepkemoi.

