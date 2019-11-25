Kenya: Woman Charged With Infecting Baby With HIV Appeals Test Orders

A Nakuru woman who is accused of breastfeeding and infecting her neighbour's nine-month-old baby with HIV last year wants a review of court orders to be tested for the virus.

The 42-year-old woman, who is charged with deliberately infecting her neighbour's infant, on Friday intimated her intention to appeal the orders issued by the court on October 18, 2019, requiring her to provide her blood samples to be tested for HIV.

Through her lawyer Jenifer Mugweru, she requested to be supplied with certified court proceedings to enable her file an application for a review of the orders.

"The defense intends to file an application for review of the orders. It is in interest of justice that we be provided with all documents including the orders and trial proceedings," said Ms Mugweru.

The woman who is out on Sh50,000 bond is alleged to have committed the offense on September 18, 2018 at Gichobo area in Njoro sub-county.

Police report indicates that she intentionally and wilfully breastfed the baby which had been left by its mother under her care while knowing that she was infected with HIV.

The prosecution, in its earlier application for the orders, had said that it intended to use the HIV test results to ascertain whether or not the accused committed the offence.

However, Ms Mugweru had opposed to the extraction of samples arguing that it would amount to a violation of her clients right to privacy.

The court however directed the prosecution to provide the defense with typed proceedings. The will be mentioned on December 12, 2019.