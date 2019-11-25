Kenya: Woman Charged With Infecting Baby With HIV Appeals Test Orders

23 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Koskey

A Nakuru woman who is accused of breastfeeding and infecting her neighbour's nine-month-old baby with HIV last year wants a review of court orders to be tested for the virus.

The 42-year-old woman, who is charged with deliberately infecting her neighbour's infant, on Friday intimated her intention to appeal the orders issued by the court on October 18, 2019, requiring her to provide her blood samples to be tested for HIV.

Through her lawyer Jenifer Mugweru, she requested to be supplied with certified court proceedings to enable her file an application for a review of the orders.

"The defense intends to file an application for review of the orders. It is in interest of justice that we be provided with all documents including the orders and trial proceedings," said Ms Mugweru.

The woman who is out on Sh50,000 bond is alleged to have committed the offense on September 18, 2018 at Gichobo area in Njoro sub-county.

Police report indicates that she intentionally and wilfully breastfed the baby which had been left by its mother under her care while knowing that she was infected with HIV.

The prosecution, in its earlier application for the orders, had said that it intended to use the HIV test results to ascertain whether or not the accused committed the offence.

However, Ms Mugweru had opposed to the extraction of samples arguing that it would amount to a violation of her clients right to privacy.

The court however directed the prosecution to provide the defense with typed proceedings. The will be mentioned on December 12, 2019.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.