Kenya: Njoroge Wins Kiambu Golf Tourney

Michael Njoroge, a member of both Kiambu and Sigona Golf Clubs, managed to overcome an awful first nine, which included four singles and a double bogey, to eventually post an impressive 39 points to emerge the overall winner of the Kiambu Medical Centre golf tournament at Kiambu Golf Club on Friday.

Playing off handicap eight, Njoroge, picked up three back-to-back bogeys in the first three holes of the opening nine, went four over at the fifth, then made a double at the par four-ninth.

He, however, managed to pick up a birdie at the 11th and 16th with one bogey in between, for a brave 23 points at the back nine for the day's 39 points, beating men winner James Kigathi by one point.

"I started badly particularly in the first nine, but had some good holes at the back nine. I am so happy for my score on this course and winning this event. This my home area though I play more at Sigona Golf Club where I am handicapped," said Njoroge after his round.

Finishing second in the men's section with 36 points was Ken Mwaura, who beat Don Mwaura on countback.

One of the club's leading golfer, John Ngure claimed the gross title with a score of five over par 77, while Kenya's lowest handicap golfer Joyce Wanjiru posted 35 points to claim the ladies title, beating Lucy Karau and Mary Mungai on countback.

Leading the guests in the event, which attracted a field of 110 players, was Thika Sports Club's Wilson Mwangi with a score of 35 points, while Benson Muchoki was the sponsor winner with 34 points.

The nines went to Michael Nyangi on 24 points and Robert Chutha on 21 points, with Joseph Kimani winning the Best Effort prize on 19 points.