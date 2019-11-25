Kenya: Njoroge Wins Kiambu Golf Tourney

23 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Michael Njoroge, a member of both Kiambu and Sigona Golf Clubs, managed to overcome an awful first nine, which included four singles and a double bogey, to eventually post an impressive 39 points to emerge the overall winner of the Kiambu Medical Centre golf tournament at Kiambu Golf Club on Friday.

Playing off handicap eight, Njoroge, picked up three back-to-back bogeys in the first three holes of the opening nine, went four over at the fifth, then made a double at the par four-ninth.

He, however, managed to pick up a birdie at the 11th and 16th with one bogey in between, for a brave 23 points at the back nine for the day's 39 points, beating men winner James Kigathi by one point.

"I started badly particularly in the first nine, but had some good holes at the back nine. I am so happy for my score on this course and winning this event. This my home area though I play more at Sigona Golf Club where I am handicapped," said Njoroge after his round.

Finishing second in the men's section with 36 points was Ken Mwaura, who beat Don Mwaura on countback.

One of the club's leading golfer, John Ngure claimed the gross title with a score of five over par 77, while Kenya's lowest handicap golfer Joyce Wanjiru posted 35 points to claim the ladies title, beating Lucy Karau and Mary Mungai on countback.

Leading the guests in the event, which attracted a field of 110 players, was Thika Sports Club's Wilson Mwangi with a score of 35 points, while Benson Muchoki was the sponsor winner with 34 points.

The nines went to Michael Nyangi on 24 points and Robert Chutha on 21 points, with Joseph Kimani winning the Best Effort prize on 19 points.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.