Zimbabwe: Bulawayo in Antiquated Water Metre Replacement Blitz

THE Bulawayo City council has embarked on a programme to replace bulk and domestic water meters in various parts of the city.

The project, which is being implemented under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP), will see the installation and replacement of approximately 18,000 water metres in all the city's 27 District Metre Areas (DMAs) in the Magwegwe and Criterion Reservoir zones.

"The works include supply and installation of domestic water metres to replace the existing non-functional metres," city Senior Public Relations Officer Nesisa Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com weekend.

"The city will be conducting the first phase of the meter replacement exercise from Monday, 25 November 2019 to Friday 13 December in Tshabalala, Gwabalanda, Mpopoma and Pumula South Suburbs."

Mpofu said the metre replacement programme is being done in properties identified during the Customer Information Update Survey conducted earlier in the year in the project's wards.

"The main aim of metres and house connection replacement is the reduction of the overall non-revenue water in the targeted District Metering Areas (DMAs) and consequently city wide.

"The problems in these DMAs are mainly caused by the physical leaks in the house connections due to age of infrastructure and apparent loss due to metre inaccuracy and unavailability of metres in some cases," she said.

Mpofu said the replacement of the leaking house connection will relatively improve water supply in the city as the resource being lost through leakages will still be utilised by rate payers.

She said the new metre will also improve billing, thereby allowing council to bill up to the smallest amount of consumption, something that will have a noticeable effect on the overall billing system and revenues.

She also allayed fears the water installation programme will disrupt normal water supplies.

The BWSSIP is funded by the African Development Bank (AFDB) through the government at a cost of US$37 million.

The project covers four major projects namely: Criterion Water Works, the Sewerage treatment works at the southern areas, Sewage treatment works (SAST), water mains upgrading and Cowdray Park project where critical hotspots in the sewerage and outfall sewers are to be extended.