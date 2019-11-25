Rwanda: Basketball - New League Season to Start in Jan. 2020

The next BK Basketball National League will kick off on January 10, 2020, Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has confirmed.

The number of teams in men's league will grow from 8 to 13, while the women's championship will have eight teams, up from six.

According to Ferwaba president, Désiré Mugwiza, the level of competition in both leagues is expected to drastically increase and so will the number of sponsors.

"We are happy to welcome new members of the league - men and women. This, we are confident, will have a great impact on the level of competition next season," said Mugwiza.

The seven new clubs, five in men's and two in women's category, were approved as members of the league by the general assembly over the weekend.

Women's new teams: Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle and UR-Remera Campus

Men's new teams: IPRC-Musanze, UR-Remera Campus, Shooting for the Stars, Tigers and Trente Plus.

