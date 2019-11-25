Rwanda: Rayon Sports Win, Police Prevail Against Etincelles

Match-day 9

Sunday

Gicumbi 0-1 Rayon

Bugesera 1-0 Mukura

Etincelles 0-1 Police

Police have once again outlined their credentials as serious title contenders as they earned an impressive 1-0 away win against Etincelles on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten run this season.

Striker Osée Iyabivuze scored the lone goal at Umuganda Stadium, in Rubavu, as Innocent Seninga's Etincelles suffered their fourth defeat after nine matches, with the other five fixtures having penalted in three wins and two draws.

When Francis Haringingo was unveiled as Police head coach in July, he emphasized that he was going to prepare a side that could challenge champions Rayon Sports and giants APR for the Rwanda Premier League honours. At the moment, he seems to be on the right track.

The law enforcers, along with leaders APR, are the only unbeaten teams thus far this term. They are level at 21 points, but the latter lead courtesy of a superior goal difference (10) compared to Police's nine.

In the meantime, Djuma Masudi registered a winning debut with Bugesera as his side stunned Mukura 1-0 at Bugesera Stadium. Burundi international Hussein 'Tchabalala' Shaban was the lone scorer.

Until his appointment as Bugesera manager a fortnight ago, Masudi was the head coach for DR Congo side Bukavu Dawa. He also previously coached Rayon Sports and AS Kigali in the topflight league.

Sarpong late strike propels Rayon

It looked like Rayon were heading to a stalemate against bottom side Gicumbi at Kigali Stadium until Michael Sarpong broke the deadlock in injury time to save the Blues from yet another setback in their title defence.

The Ghanaian striker scored with four minutes to clock to make up for clear chances that his teammates Jean Claude Iranzi and Gilbert Mugisha had squandered early on.

TABLE:

