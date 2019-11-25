Malawi: DPP Mobilise Supporters to Court in Election Case Finale - Fear of Violence Grips

24 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is mobilising supporters particularly the youth cadets to invade the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe starting this Monday when its director of elections Ben Malunga Phiri, a key witness to President Peter Mutharika, who is first respondent in the presidential election case, will continue to be cross-examined.

In a message to the cadets from the party's Directorate of Operations, the militant youth wing is being urged to mobilize themselves and invade the court starting this Monday.

"As the case is being winded up, the grace that has been witnessed by the whole party has been tremendous. We will all need to keep up the faith, fighting spirit and togetherness as we defend our victory to the end," reads part of the message to the cadets, adding: "This calls for the physical availability of all that are able to avail themselves at the court premises through and through."

The opposition fear the DPP is plotting to disrupt hearing of the case this week as a tactic to derail as parties prepare their submissions. The five-judges panel led b Hearley Potani and other judges Redson Kapindu, Dingiswayo Madise, Ivy Kamanga and Mike Tembo set December 6 to conclude hearing of arguments by both petitioners and respondents.

If the case is concluded on December 6, it means that before January 20 2020 the judges will have made their ruling.

The petitioners have argued their case ranging from massive irregularities to pure theft of votes in some centres.

The court has already sent a strong warning against anyone threatening witnesses, saying it is a crime punishable by law.

The court had received reports that even lawyers are being booed outside court.

Currently in the witness stand is Phiri who was was cross-examined by first petitioner Saulos Chilima's lawyer, Chikosa Silungwe before the matter was adjourned.

On Monday Phiri, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, will be cross-examined by Modecair Msisha SC, lead attorney for second petitioner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera.

During cross-examination, Phiri acknowledged that the May 21 elections were marred by challenges that included officers filling in inappropriate boxes of the tally sheets because of failure to understand some terminologies.

Phiri, who was DPP's director of elections during the May 21 polls, also admitted use of Tippex, duplicate forms and alterations of results on tally sheets by some polling staff.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.