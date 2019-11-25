Nigeria: Buhari Sympathises With Kenya,Congo Over Natural Disasters

25 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over the deadly flood disasters and devastating mudslides that have ravaged some parts of two countries. .

The federal government expression of solidarity with Kenya and DRC was transmitted via a statement issued yesterday by the media aide to the President, Garba Shehu.

Buhari said: "The government of Nigeria sympathises with you and the victims of these deadly and devastating flood disasters and mudslides."

In separate messages of sympathy and solidarity to the leaders of Kenya and DRC, two countries most hit by the recent incidents

He expressed sadness over the loss of lives, the economic and social disruptions caused by recent natural disasters, adding that: "We are so interconnected by our common humanity that one man's misfortune affects the joy of others because of the ligament of compassion that holds us together."

He noted that emergency management response is one of Africa's biggest challenges of development. He called on African countries to work together to find a common strategy to minimise the human and economic impacts of these catastrophes.

Buhari consoled President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo that the hearts and prayers of all Nigerians are with those affected by the natural disaster.

