Botswana: Sebowe Retains Title

25 November 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Puso Kedidimetse

Francistown — Mochudi chess club player, Stanley Sebowe, defended the Collins Chilisa Consultants Legends Chess Championship in Francistown on November 23.

He won P3 500, a gold medal and trophy in a tournament that attracted players from all over the country.

Held under the auspices of the Botswana Chess Federation, the tournament was open to players aged 35 and above.

Moakofi Notha, who won the second position, went away with a silver medal and P2 500, while Dragon Kesiilwe got third position winning himself a bronze medal and P2 000.

In the women's section, competition was tough and the two participants, women grandmaster, Tuduetso Sabure and International master Boikhutso Mudongo ended in a tie.

First position went to Sabure while Mudongo got second with both players getting an equal share of P1 250 each.

Botswana Chess Federation president, Mothokomedi Thabano, explained in an interview that this was the second edition of the tournament this year and the total sponsorship amounted to P55 000.

He noted that the first tournament in Gaborone in July was bankrolled to the tune of P30 000 while the Francistown tourney was P20 000.

The tournament, he highlighted, was meant to give game time to senior players who were no longer competitive to play in a relaxed atmosphere without the pressures of competiveness normally associated with upcoming youngsters.

Some of these players, he noted, were coaches and used the tournament to catch up with their peers and share knowledge and skills.

The winner of the Collins Chilisa Consultants tourney, he explained, had an obligation to contribute towards chess development by donating to a local school as a way of ploughing back to the community.

He also mentioned that BCF would next weekend host the Francistown Open championship.

For his part, Botswana Chess Federation development director, Michael Mbaiwa, noted that the tournament went well, despite the low attendance.

He also stated that it was competitive and achieved the objectives.

He also thanked the sponsors for continuing to bankroll the development of chess.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.