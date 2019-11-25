Malawi: Lions Club Tips Secondary Students On Career Choices

Lilongwe — Malingunde Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) students have been drilled on how best they can choose careers after completing their secondary education.

The career talk was organised by Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) in Lilongwe on Friday.

LCCC President Pierre Mbisa said secondary school students especially in rural areas have challenges to choose careers.

"Sometimes they have a career in mind while in school but because they were not guided on what subjects to work hard on, it becomes difficult for them to qualify for that," he said.

Mbisa said students in the urban areas are at an advantage because they have access to information on careers and are inspired by many working class people in towns and cities unlike those in rural areas.

"What we want is that by the time they finish their secondary school, they should have in mind what they will do afterwards," Mbisa said.

He further said the career talk will help those that will eventually not make it to university to find something to do to sustain themselves.

Mbisa advised the students to focus on their studies saying every person has potential to do well in life.

"There is limited space in colleges; as such, it is important that you work very hard to attain space for yourselves," he said.

He also advised them that some can be entrepreneurs after finishing school so as to employ themselves.

"What they have to do is search for business ideas suitable for the areas they live in and be in a position to see business opportunities within their areas," he said.

Deputy Head teacher for Malingunde CDSS Geoffrey Mchitanje said it is important for students in secondary schools to have career talk more especially those in the rural areas.

"Mostly students have no idea on what they will do in future.

"The message that Lions Club brought to the school will help the students have an insight on what they will do and what they should do to achieve that," he said.