Malawi: Lions Club Tips Secondary Students On Career Choices

25 November 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Ireen Kayira

Lilongwe — Malingunde Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) students have been drilled on how best they can choose careers after completing their secondary education.

The career talk was organised by Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) in Lilongwe on Friday.

LCCC President Pierre Mbisa said secondary school students especially in rural areas have challenges to choose careers.

"Sometimes they have a career in mind while in school but because they were not guided on what subjects to work hard on, it becomes difficult for them to qualify for that," he said.

Mbisa said students in the urban areas are at an advantage because they have access to information on careers and are inspired by many working class people in towns and cities unlike those in rural areas.

"What we want is that by the time they finish their secondary school, they should have in mind what they will do afterwards," Mbisa said.

He further said the career talk will help those that will eventually not make it to university to find something to do to sustain themselves.

Mbisa advised the students to focus on their studies saying every person has potential to do well in life.

"There is limited space in colleges; as such, it is important that you work very hard to attain space for yourselves," he said.

He also advised them that some can be entrepreneurs after finishing school so as to employ themselves.

"What they have to do is search for business ideas suitable for the areas they live in and be in a position to see business opportunities within their areas," he said.

Deputy Head teacher for Malingunde CDSS Geoffrey Mchitanje said it is important for students in secondary schools to have career talk more especially those in the rural areas.

"Mostly students have no idea on what they will do in future.

"The message that Lions Club brought to the school will help the students have an insight on what they will do and what they should do to achieve that," he said.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.