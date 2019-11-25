South Africa: Khaya Mthethwa Says the Church Needs to Change With the Times

Cape Town — Gospel star and pastor Khaya Mthethwa is worried that the church might lose its relevance if it doesn't change with the times.

The former Idols SA winner says the world is changing and most industries and institutions are adapting to the changes in order to thrive.

However, he believes the church has been stubborn in this regard and wants to remain in the past. He explains that there's no better time than now to make that change.

"Everything is changing, every institution and industry is changing. The church is in denial... May the church as an institution have the grace to adapt to the future otherwise we will find ourselves in a place of irrelevance. God give us the future - NOW! #IwannaBeTheChange [sic]," he says.

Source: Move!