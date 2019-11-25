Nigeria: FCT Minister Pledges On Para-Power Lifting World Cup Hosting

25 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has pledged that the FCT Administration is committed towards the successful hosting of the Para Powerlifting World Cup billed to hold in Abuja in 2020.

The Minister made the pledge when members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the World Cup, led by its Chairman Dr Mahmood Halilu Ahmed, paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

Over 1,000 physically challenged athletes from over 70 countries are expected to participate in the championship, which will also serve as the qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

He expressed delight that Nigeria secured hosting rights to the event based on her track record in the hosting of previous competitions and was excited that the FCT was chosen to host the 2020 para-powerliftig Games.

Bello said the FCTA will assist in the provision of logistics such as the transportation of athletes around the city among others.

He also asked the MOC to work closely with the Department of Out-door Advertising and Signage (DOAS) of the FCTA the purposes of providing access and content for outdoor advertising.

Bello assured that other relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the FCTA, wiil partner the committee to ensure a memorable and hitch-free event.

The Minister said that Abuja is fast becoming the sports capital of Nigeria and indeed Africa, adding that the hosting of the competition fits right into this growing profile.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation called on the FCT Administration to support the Committee in ensuring the success of the World Cup.

Also speaking, the President of Para Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Uboh Idris said Nigeria is the best country in para powerlifting in the world having won many gold medals and dominated the sport in recent years.

She also urged the FCTA to key into the federation's plans for a productive life for physically challenged athletes after retirement. She lamented that some of Nigeria's medal winners, ended up on the streets as beggars.

