Mauritius: EU Head of Delegation to Mauritius Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

25 November 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Vincent Degert, paid a courtesy call, on Friday 22 November 2019, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement to the media after the courtesy call, Ambassador Degert said that his first official meeting with the Prime Minister was very cordial and that discussions focused mainly on major current issues and the collaboration between Mauritius and the EU. The significant challenges, he pointed out, are namely the restructuration of the sugarcane industry, climate change, new emerging technologies, education, infrastructure, and the economy. He gave the reassurance that this cooperation is set to continue and will be strengthened in Mauritius and at international level.

Furthermore, Mr Degert highlighted that the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 25, scheduled from 2 to 13 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain, was also taken up with Prime Minister Jugnauth. The conference will take place under the Presidency of the Government of Chile and will be held with logistical support from the Government of Spain, he indicated.

Mr Vincent Degert, a French national, was previously the Head of delegation of the European Commission in Croatia from 2005 to 2009. From 2009 to 2013, he occupied the post of Head of delegation of the EU in Serbia and from 2013 to 2015, he was the Head of Division of the European External Action Service in Russia.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Mauritius
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.