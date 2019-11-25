Mauritius: EU Head of Delegation to Mauritius Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

press release

The Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Vincent Degert, paid a courtesy call, on Friday 22 November 2019, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement to the media after the courtesy call, Ambassador Degert said that his first official meeting with the Prime Minister was very cordial and that discussions focused mainly on major current issues and the collaboration between Mauritius and the EU. The significant challenges, he pointed out, are namely the restructuration of the sugarcane industry, climate change, new emerging technologies, education, infrastructure, and the economy. He gave the reassurance that this cooperation is set to continue and will be strengthened in Mauritius and at international level.

Furthermore, Mr Degert highlighted that the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 25, scheduled from 2 to 13 December 2019 in Madrid, Spain, was also taken up with Prime Minister Jugnauth. The conference will take place under the Presidency of the Government of Chile and will be held with logistical support from the Government of Spain, he indicated.

Mr Vincent Degert, a French national, was previously the Head of delegation of the European Commission in Croatia from 2005 to 2009. From 2009 to 2013, he occupied the post of Head of delegation of the EU in Serbia and from 2013 to 2015, he was the Head of Division of the European External Action Service in Russia.