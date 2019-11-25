Zimbabwe: Tenax Finally Seal Promotion

Mutare — BASED correctional services outfit Tenax finally sealed promotion into next season's Castle Lager Premiership football after a 2-0 triumph over Ruwa Town FC at Chiremba Stadium in Ruwa yesterday.

Even though the eastern border city does not have functional top-flight league match venue with seemingly endless renovations dragging close to two years at Sakubva by the local authorities in Mutare, the promotion of Tenax into the Premiership sets the tone for an unprecedented Mutare Premiership derby with Manica Diamonds who are relatively safe from relegation in the current PSL season.

In yesterday's final round of the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One fixtures, two goals by Simon Munemero and stocky forward Malvern Dumbura either side of the breather were all that Tenax needed to seal promotion.

Victory over Ruwa took Tenax points tally to 68 while second-placed city rivals Buffaloes ended the season three points less.

The ZPS team, which was formed 10 years ago, came so near yet so far in the nine years they have played in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League where they ended the season in the top five in those nine years.

After spending one season playing Division Two football, Tenax ended the ZIFA Easterm Region Division One League in second position two times, four times on third position and finished the season on fourth position on three occasions.

Tenax chairman Stefani Masina thanked football fans in Mutare and local football followers for standing by the club until the last hour. He praised the technical department as well as the players for keeping their eyes on the top prize.