Kenya: Rains Will Not Subside Until December - Weatherman

Floods continue to cause death and destruction as heavy rains continue in most parts of the country with no signs of subsiding.

Meteorological Services Director Stella Aura said rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres will occur in parts of northern Kenya, the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley and the Coast.

She warned those residing in landslide-prone areas, especially on the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and hilly areas in the western region to be on the lookout.

Ms Aura attributed the heavy rainfall to an unusual warming of the Indian Ocean in a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole, which occurs about every 10 years, unleashing destructive rains and flooding across East Africa.

"This (rain), coupled with the already saturated ground, is likely to continue causing floods and landslides in the affected parts of the country," Ms Aura said.

In western Kenya, one of two sisters swept away by raging floodwaters died when a makeshift bridge on the River Lusumu in Mumias East, Kakamega County, collapsed.