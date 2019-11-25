Kenya: Rains Will Not Subside Until December - Weatherman

25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Floods continue to cause death and destruction as heavy rains continue in most parts of the country with no signs of subsiding.

Meteorological Services Director Stella Aura said rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres will occur in parts of northern Kenya, the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley and the Coast.

She warned those residing in landslide-prone areas, especially on the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and hilly areas in the western region to be on the lookout.

Ms Aura attributed the heavy rainfall to an unusual warming of the Indian Ocean in a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole, which occurs about every 10 years, unleashing destructive rains and flooding across East Africa.

"This (rain), coupled with the already saturated ground, is likely to continue causing floods and landslides in the affected parts of the country," Ms Aura said.

In western Kenya, one of two sisters swept away by raging floodwaters died when a makeshift bridge on the River Lusumu in Mumias East, Kakamega County, collapsed.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.