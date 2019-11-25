Botswana: Gunners Supporters Donate to Special Education Learners

Francistown — Extension Gunners supporters in Francistown have donated a football kit to special education learners of Mahudiri Primary School in Gerald Estate.

The donation came ahead of the Special Olympic Games that start on November 25 in Francistown.

Even in the midst of challenges such as sponsorship and being among the weeping boys in the elite BTC Premiership league, Moselewapula area ward councillor, Mr Ruben Kethoilwe hailed the team for its corporate social responsibility.

Councillor Kethoilwe urged Gunners to extend the same to other parts of the country since that would earn them followers and sponsors.

He warned the team against internal fights especially management and stated that being one of the oldest teams in Botswana, they should be doing well in the elite league.

Councillor Kethoilwe said Mahudiri primary had produced football stars such as Onkabetse Makgantai hence the donation was appropriate in trying to develop football at the school.

He said that children from Gerald Estates were talented and pointed out that the area boasts of four traditional troupes, who had done well in the President' Day Competitions.

He said the team was heaven sent and that the difference it made to the learners, was a blessing to the community of Mahudiri primary during hard times.

Extension Gunners supporters branch Francistown chairperson, Mr Chris Masheakgomo, explained that the kit, which was contribution from three clubs being, Borolong Football Club, Smart Partnership club and Happy Boys Football Club cost more than P2 900.

Mr Masheakgomo appealed to learners to make good use of the kit and grow their talent to become legends.

The donation, he said, was not the first since Extension Gunners had donated to other needy people and organisations in the past.

The school head, Ms Gloria Marks and the head of department, Ms Reginah Lekonga thanked Extension Gunners for having chosen Mahudiri primary out of many schools that needed the same support.

For his part, the Department of Special Support Services, principal education officer, Mr Shingile Malibala said in the past, students with disabilities were hidden away for no apparent reasons.

He said things had now changed and such children were recognised as part of the society and having the talent and ability to do the same things that able bodied people could do.

Source : BOPA