Tanzania: Civic Elections Held in Peaceful Scenario

TANZANIANS on Sunday participated in the civic polls under a peaceful environment despite a few hitches due to ongoing rains in several parts of the country.

A spot survey conducted by the ' Daily News' in some polling stations across the country established that security was beefed up in some areas to ensure the elections were held smoothly.

According to the government, the civic polls were conducted in all regions with the exception of Tanga, Katavi and Rukwa where all Chama Cha Mapinduzi contestants were elected unopposed.

In some regions, the civic polls were held only in some streets, hamlets and wards, including Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Kigoma and Tabora where the candidates also unopposed.

Speaking yesterday after attending Sunday Mass at Chamwino Ikulu Parish in Dodoma, President John Magufuli called upon eligible voters to choose individuals capable of spearheading the country's development agenda.

He said the nation development has no party inclinations, and so voters were free to elect civic leaders from any political party.

"Those who will vote today (yesterday) should pray to God so that they choose leaders who are capable of steering the nation's development regardless of their political affiliations," he said.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner Joachim Wangabo said that despite several houses at Kirando Ward being surrounded by water due to flooding, many voters turned up in large numbers for the exercise.

Mr Wangabo said that despite the heavy rain which lasted for hours in the region the election exercise was not disrupted although some polling stations opened after 9:00 am.

According to him, Rukwa Region has 339 villages, 1,817 hamlets and, 165 streets, but most Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) contestants in the region had been elected unopposed in 262 villages, 156 streets and 1,469 hamlets respectively.

"The precincts that are participating in local government elections today (yesterday) in the region are 67 villages, nine streets and 348 hamlets" said the RC, adding "security was been beefed up in Kasanga Ward at Kitika area, the headquarters of the Watch Tower Church popularly known as "Vatican City" whose spiritual leaders and faithfuls did not participate in the elections due to their church teachings.

According to RC, the Watch Tower leader popularly known as "Holy Father" or "Pope", Rev Jonas Simulinga, is now serving a six months jail term after being found guilty of hosting nine illegal immigrants from Zambia at the church headquarters.

The RC said the security was also tight in several wards along the Lake Tanganyika shoreline in Nkasi District, including Kirando Kabwe, Mkinga, Kala, Kasanga and Mpasa village.

Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Justine Masonje said that the elections were held peacefully across the region.

Reports from Mara Region said that people turned up in a large number and security was maintained in all polling stations.

Mara Regional Police Commander (RPC), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Daniel Shillla, said police officers were dispatched to all polling centres to ensure that the election was held smoothly.

"It is raining almost everywhere but everything is ok across the region by 100 per cent," the regional police chief said.

The Regional Police Commissioner (RPC) for Lindi, Blasius Chatanda, said the polls were conducted safely.

"There were no signs of breach of peace during the polls; we are glad that things were in order and everyone cast their votes in peace," he commented.

Peace and harmony also prevailed in Kigoma and Mbeya regions, according to the regional police commanders there.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Maganga said that four districts participated in the election, listing the polling stations to be five (Kasulu), 3 (Kigoma DC), one (Uvinza), and one (Kigoma Municipal).

"Citizens are voting, and the exercise is continuing as scheduled in harmony," commented RC Maganga.

For Mbeya, RC Albert Chalamila said the elections were conducted in seven districts - Busekelo, Kyela, Chunya, Mbarali, Mbeya DC , Rungwe and Mbeya City Council.

Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said that the election exercise went smoothly. In another development a returning officer at Buguruni Malapa in Dar es Salaam said that people turned up in significant number to elect their leaders despite withdraw of some political parties.

Also at Mikoroshini Street at Ndugumbi Kinondoni, it was confirmed that groups of men, women, youth and people with special needs participated in the civic polls.

Polls were not held in Makuburi Ward in Ubungo Municipality of Dar es Salaam Region as all CCM contestants from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) sailed through unopposed.

Speaking over the telephone, the Ubungo Municipality Returning Officer, Ms Kissah Mbilla, confirmed that there were no elections in terms of casting ballot papers.

She attributed the situation to the withdrawal from the race by other parties.

Earlier, Returning Officer of Makuburi Ward, Mr Isaac Nombo, cited the streets whose local leaders were unopposed as including Muongozo, Kibangu, Makuburi Kibangu, Kajima and Makoka.

He pointed out that both chairpersons of the streets and members of the committee had sailed through. Tabora Regional Commissioner (RC) Agrey Mwanri said that the set rules and regulations were adhered to during the exercise.

"There were neither signs nor acts of disruption. We were well prepared to ensure peace and security was observed at all poll stations in the region," he said.

For his part Regional Assistant Commissioner of Police, Barnaba Mwakaluka said that people turned up in big number to exercise their constitutional right.