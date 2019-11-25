Tanzania: Aussems Ready for Any Decision

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems made it clear that he will respect any decision to be made by the club's management regarding his future at the reigning champions.

Simba surged back to the summit of the 20-team Mainland Premier League table thanks to a sparkling 3-0 win over Ruvu Shooting over the weekend at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam to re-establish a two point gap after attaining 25 points from ten matches.

It was a good response from Simba to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Tanzania Prisons in their previous league match at the same venue.

A brace from promising striker Miraji Athumani, who scored in each half plus a contribution from Brazilian defender Tairone Santos da Silva were enough to bury their opponents who managed to collect maximum points from Azam, KMC and Y oung Africans, which competed in this year's CAF organised competitions respectively.

For Miraji, it was his sixth goal of the season and looks sharp to be a key contender for the golden boot race this season.

However, reacting after the encounter, Aussems said he has offers from many places in the world but he is still 'here' taking care of Simba.

"To be totally honest with you guys, I have offers months and months and every two weeks. For my side, there is no problem. If the board and management want to make other decision, I will respect their decision," he said.

Recently, it has been widely reported that Aussems is at loggerheads with the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingiza and Interim Chairman Mwina Kaduguda and in an interview recently, Kaduguda was heard saying 'coaches are hired to be fired.'

Commenting on the match, Aussems said it was a 'performance with experience' insisting that his side was on the move after scoring the second goal.

"At halftime, I told my players to net the second goal and henceforth, we dominated the match. This made us to find another goal and in the end, a deserved win," he said.

Adding, the Belgian trainer said Ruvu Shooting came with a defending approach as they did not want to concede. He hailed his players for managing to break the opponents defence to take home vital three points.

"Remember the game against Tanzania Prisons, they also defended deep and prevented us from scoring but today (yesterday), we excelled to score against a team which defended much," said he.

On his part, Simba defender Shomari Kapombe said the frequent pause of the league gives them hard time to pick up the usual winning momentum.

"Sometime, when the league is stopped for a longtime, the winning pattern you had is disturbed such that it takes a long time to regain it," he said.

In his remarks, Ruvu Shooting spokesperson Massau Bwire commented in a parable manner, saying even a ship which usually floats on water can sink when it has been overloaded.

The defeat saw Ruvu Shooting dropping to 11th place from 10th slot they enjoyed prior to the clash and have bagged 15 points from 12 games.