Nigeria: ACF Chair - Northerners Will Vote for Northern Presidential Candidate in 2023

25 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The acting Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, has stated that northerners will vote for a northern presidential candidate to take over from Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, irrespective of the party he belongs.

Kwande stated this yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, saying that, "I am expressing my opinion as a full fledged Northerner and a citizen of Nigeria and not that of ACF."

"Northern Nigerians who are tested and trusted should contest for any political office with anybody from any part of Nigeria and the people should exercise their democratic franchise to vote for their candidate of choice."

Kwande said, ACF and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) are all pressure groups striving for the development of northern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria in general, just like Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo and others in the South-south region.

Kwande who is the Baraden -generalismo- of Lafia in Nasarawa State, however, called on northerners to strive towards developing the region by voting for people who are pro-development and not those who are self-centered.

He said, "Nigeria is our country; we must unite and develop it despite being from different geographical locations. We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources, as only Nigerians would develop the country to greater heights."

The acting ACF chairman however called on Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue and denounce violence, which he said is against democratic norms and a treat to the federation.

He called on politicians to accept election result and be statesmen and the youth to avoid being used as political thugs.

