Tanzania: Axe Hangs Over 187 Entities

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has threatened to shut down 187 public parastatals, agencies and other institutions for underperforming despite the government spending 59.6trn/- investment capital.

He has given the organisations' board chairpersons and their chief executive officers up to January 22, 2020, to give dividend to the Treasurer Registrar Athuman Mbuttuka and Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango or relinquish their positions.

Speaking shortly after receiving dividend and surplus contributions from 79 government institutions, authorities and agencies worth over 1.05trn/- in Dodoma on Sunday, President Magufuli announced that the government had invested at least 59.6trn/- into 266 institutions.

"Unfortunately only 79 institutions are returning the favour," he said, adding: "The time to plead with each other is over and we cannot tolerate seeing the government continue to lose."

He blamed non-performing firms for embezzlement of public funds by spending it on luxury vehicles, hotels as well as expensive board meetings, consequently limiting their ability to generate profits and pay dividend.

The Head of State stressed that the government was eager to reap benefits from its long time investments. The office of the treasury registrar released a list of 52 public institutions whose contribution was above 300m/.

Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) emerged the leading payer after submitting a cheque of 169bn/- in the dividend.

Others that paid their share include TCRA (85.855bn/- ), TANESCO (1.400bn/-), DAWASA (1.395bn/-), GBT (95bn/-) TPDC (66.400bn/- ), TANAPA (44.438bn/-), NCAA (23.538bn/-) Ewura (7.212bn/-) and TPC (14.502bn/-). The contribution was for the financial year ending June 30, 2019.

During the financial year 2019/20, the government had projected to collect 33.1trn/- in which 59.7 per cent of the expected collection or 19.1trl/- would come from tax sources.

Contributions of government institutions and dividend form 50 per cent of non-tax revenues. The contribution has risen to 1.05trn/- this year, up from 161.04bn/- in 2014/15 financial year, whereby only 24 institutions were involved.

In 2015/16 25 firms paid 249.5bn/-, in 2016/17 it jumped to 637bn/- from 38 firms and in 2017/18 the number of institutions reached 40, paying at least 842.13bn/-.

Although the trend of public entities contributing increased with time, the level of revenue collections remains below the government target.

Financial experts suggest that African countries lose at least 100billion US dollars annually to over-invoicing, transfer pricing and corruption; the same ghost still hunting a large section of public parastatals and agencies.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Phillip Mpango told the President and delegates that the country counts highly on revenue collection to implement many of its large scale development projects to improve service delivery, reduce poverty and reduce the rate of unemployment.

He said 70 per cent of the government revenue comes from tax and non-tax sources.

He explained that the ministry was now working on 40 nonperforming government firms and expected the new solution would allow the firms to pay a dividend by the next call.

"There has been an increase in revenue that is collected through the treasury accounts from the projected 597.77bn/- to 683.23bn/-," he said, attributing it to improved government policy and widening the number of institutions.