Tanzania: Moves Taken to Curb Foreigners' Land Rights

THE government has taken another crucial step to seal loopholes that enable foreigners to own land in the country.

The Attorney General (AG), Prof Adelardus Kilangi, has moved the National Assembly to amend the law, prohibiting non-citizens to own Tanzanian land through inheritance.

Under the current law, in particular Section 20 of the Land Act prohibits foreigners to acquire land unless it is for investment purposes under the Tanzania Investment Act.

The said Act states that a non-citizen can only acquire land if it is for investment purposes and that investment must be under the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC). Otherwise non-citizens are not allowed to hold land in Tanzania.

However, in a judgment delivered by the High Court, such case law opened another avenue for foreigners to acquire land in the country when determining a case of Emmanuel Marangakis as Attorney of Anastasios Anagnostou VS the Administrator General, Civil Case No. 1 of 2011.

Judge Twaib Fauz ruled that non-citizen heirs could own land by way of inheritance.

The Court in this case interpreted that what was prohibited by the Land Act was direct grant or allocation of land to non-citizens and not ownership by way of inheritance.

Dr Fauz thus ordered the Administrator General to bequeath the House on Plot No. 648 Upanga, Ilala District, Dar es Salaam to Anastasios Anagnostou, either directly or through his duly constituted Attorney, in accordance with the procedures laid down under the Land Registration Act.

In the proposed Written Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) No. 8, 2019, however, the AG seeks to amend the Probate and Administration of the Estates Act, notably section 108 by adding sub-section (3) to the principal law.

The proposed new section reads, "Subject to section 20 of the Land Act, an executor or administrator shall not distribute estates of the deceased which is of the nature of landed property to a non-citizen entitled to benefit from estate of the deceased. "... ... except that the executor or administrator shall only distribute to the non-citizen proceeds realised from disposition of a property in which the non-citizen has a right of inheritance."

This means that after endorsement of the new law, the non-citizen heirs will be allowed to benefit from the proceeds realised from the disposition of the said landed property after the Administrator or Executor disposes off the property.

The Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2019, Act No 8 of 2019 tabled before the National Assembly for first reading in November 2019, proposes to amend several laws to keep updated the respective laws with changes so far observed in their implementation.

Apart from the Probate and Administration of Estates Act, Cap 352, other laws include the Civil Procedure Code, Cap 33, the Criminal Procedure Act, Cap 20, the Dairy Industry Act, Cap 262 and the Executive Agencies Act, Cap 245.

The rest are the Fisheries Act, Cap 279, the Government Proceedings Act, Cap 5, the Law of the Child Act, Cap 13, the Local Government (Urban Authorities) Authorities Act, Cap 288 and the Local Government (District Authorities) Authorities Act, Cap 287.

Other laws for amendments include the Meat Industry Act, Cap 421, the Penal Code, Cap 16, the Tanganyika Law Society Act, Cap 307 and the Trustees' Incorporation Act, Cap 318.