Nigeria: Woman, Two Others, Arrested for Murder, Cultism

Abeokuta and Lagos — A 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, who resides at Isote area of Shagamu, Ogun State, has been arrested by the state police command for allegedly killing her two-day old granddaughter.

She allegedly killed the tot by feeding her with sniper insecticide.

In a statement signed by the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akinola committed the act on November 21, 2019, out of hatred for her son-in-law, and admitted to the crime. According to Oyeyemi, "On November 21, 2019, we arrested Mrs. Akinola, 42, a resident of Isote area of Shagamu, for allegedly poisoning her two-day-old granddaughter, which resulted to the death of the baby.

"She was arrested when the police in Shagamu division received information after the reported death of the child.

"The suspect, who has never hidden her hatred for her son-in-law, who is the father of the baby, was tending to the child while her mother was bathing. Only for her to come back and met the lifeless body of the baby.

"Upon the information, the DPO of Shagamu division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested. "On interrogation, the suspect admitted killing the baby because she didn't fancy the idea of her daughter getting married to the father of the deceased. She confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so hence she waited for her to deliver before carrying out her 'devilish' intention.

"She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a popular deadly insecticide.

"The corpse of the baby has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution."

Also, last week, the Ogun State police arrested a 30-year-old mother of six, Risikat Olabintan, for allegedly throwing her day-old baby inside a soak-away pit.

Risikat had reportedly said that she took the action owing to grinding poverty and her husband had long abandoned her.

The police had arrested Risikat, after having ensured that the baby was rescued from the latrine pit.

Her arrest followed a distress call received by members of Ibukun Oluwapo community Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa local council area of the state that some children, while playing at the backyard of their compound, heard the cry of a baby in the soak-away and raised the alarm.

In another development, two suspected robbers, who are also members of Aye and Eiye confraternities, have been arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The arrest was made on November 22 after a failed attempt to dispossess two occupants of a vehicle in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, "The suspects, Abbey Kolawole, 40, Ikenna Eze, 30, and Femi who is still at large, had accosted two occupants of a vehicle, who were having private discussions.

"The occupants were reported to have locked and wound up the glass of the car before the suspects got there.

"According to Eze, Femi, the leader of gang, brandishing gun, ordered the occupants to alight from the car but they refused.

"He shot into the air, and threatened to shoot the occupants. He was attempting to fire the second shot when the locally made double barrel gun failed to fire.

"By this time, the residents of the area had emerged to check what was happening. The robbers fled in different directions and abandoned their gun.

"While the leader of the gang escaped, both Kolawole and Eze were unlucky as residents who they were attempting to scale their fences apprehended them and handed them over to the officers of Rapid Response Squad."