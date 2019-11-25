Tanzania: Government Retakes Over 500 Properties

25 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has finally repossessed over 500 properties including 337 housing units and two companies that were not listed among its properties despite having all the legal documents.

Treasurer Registrar Athuman Mbuttuka told President John Magufuli at Chamwino State House on Sunday that his office had identified at least 531 unaccounted for properties during its in-depth evaluation of government properties in 10 regions across the country.

According to Mr Mbuttuka, there were 337 houses, 140 plots, 10 plantations, 41 warehouses, two companies; Songwe Water Company Limited and Liquid Storage Company Ltd with 100 and 40 per cent ownership respectively, which has for years been benefitting private individuals.

"There are three other properties whose legal structures to validate their ownership are working on," Mr Mbuttuka told President John Magufuli.

He was briefing the President on State institutions and agencies that paid over 1.05trn/- in dividend for the financial year ending June 30, 2019.

He further explained that the office of the treasury had during its operation retained a large piece of land in Mbagala in Dar es Salaam, for which 5bn/- that the government would have spent to compensate illegal intruders.

"We also managed to retain a 40,000 sq meter plot in Kigamboni. We are proposing that the government builds a single receiving fuel terminal there," he said, adding: "The plan would give the country competitive advantage over other ports and could lower costs and save money."

The government decision to repossess its properties goes way back during the shareholding dispute with Bharti Airtel Limited.

According to the registrar, the government now owns 49 per cent shares, up from the previous 40 per cent.

Other firms whose shares had been resolved include UDART with the share climbing to 85 per cent from 59 per cent and Mwananchi Engineering and Construction Company (MECCO) where the government shares now stand at 25 per cent from 2 per cent.

Mr Mbuttuka had earlier explained that the government was able to generate the 1.05trn/- in dividend from public institutions, thanks to serious changes in tax collection systems as well as use of the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GePG).

He, however, noted that the ministry was pushed to merge some 15 companies into six firms, and split one large company into two to improve efficiency and reduce government spending.

He said during the year under review, about 81 firms were eligible to pay a dividend but only 41 firms had fulfilled the expectation.

President Magufuli said the government should consider enacting a new law that would compel chairmen and chief executive officers to commit themselves to pay dividend or surplus contribution every financial year.

"The law should force and even provide punishment for defaulters," he said. At least two firms were awarded for being best performers per terms of reference of the treasury registrar.

The two firms are Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) that paid 169bn/- dividend in addition to 480bn/- contribution through GePG and TPC cane plantation that paid 14.502bn/-.

Other firms that paid dividend included RATRA (6.405bn/-), TFC (24.891bn/-), UTT (555m/- ), TPB Bank (1.12bn/-), DAWASA (1.395bn/- ), IFM (2bn/-), NMB (10.487bn/-) CRDB (7bn/-), NBC (1.25bn/-) and TBS (13.220bn/-).

Read the original article on Daily News.

