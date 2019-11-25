Sudan: Kassala Civil Society Groups Denounce Political and Tribal Polarisation

Kassala — A number of social groups in Sudan's Kassala have called on the state government for action against those who would foment friction between tribal groups. The governor has signed a document pledging to address the issue.

On Thursday, the groups called on the state government to enact the necessary legislation to deter tribal propagandists and bring those responsible for inciting tribal conflict to trial. Accordingly, a document was signed under the supervision of the state governor, which condemns tribal instigation and tribal polarisation.

The document also provides that there may be no circulation inciting tribal conflict or any issue promoting tribalism through social media.

The parties agreed to form a joint committee to monitor and follow-up troublemakers in coordination with the state security department.