Sudan: Al Diwahi Appointed Head of Advisory Board of Aviation Affairs

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of Sovereign Council and Sudan Armed Forces Commander in Chief Lt (Gen) Abdel Fatah AL Burhan Abdel Rahman issued Sunday a decision appointing Gen (pilot) Mustafa AL Diwahi as head of Advisory Board for Aviation Affairs in Sudan Armed Forces.

It notes That AL Diwahi has contributed in the winning of Sudan to membership of Canada based International Civil Aviation organization.

The victory was considered first time of its kind since independence.

In addition, the victory stresses that member states considered Sudan important role and efforts in requirements need for developing aviation transport in the region.

