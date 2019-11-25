Sudan: FM Meets Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohammed Abdullah has expressed Sudan's aspiration for the United Nations to support the transition from humanitarian aid to development support during the first six months of the transitional government.

This came when the minister met, Sunday, at her office, the Undersecretary-General for HumanitarianAffairsand Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock.

The Ministerbriefed the international official on the developments in the country, expressing Sudan's appreciation to the UN support to the revolution. She thanked the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office which extends services to 4.4 million Sudanese.

The Foreign Minister also, briefed the UN official on the role of the transitional government to deliver the humanitarian assistances.

Meanwhile, the UN official lauded the positive developments in Sudan and its efforts and keenness to facilitate the UN operations and hosting of the refugees.