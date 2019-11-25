Sudan: FM Meets Rapporteur On African Women's Rights

FM meets Rapporteur on African women's rights

Foreign Minister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdullah, received, Sunday, the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, the African Commissioner for Human and Peoples' Rights, and the accompanying delegation.

The Minister, during the meeting, explained the contributions of Sudanese women in the history of their country and their role in political change, development of Sudan and the rights acquired by women.

The FM, also, reviewed the efforts to protect and empower women and the challenges and programs for the development of women.

She pointed out that the concerned authorities are, currently, considering joining international conventions before 2020.

Meanwhile, , members of the delegation stressed the importance of protecting women and preserving their rights and the need for Sudan to join to international conventions and treaties on women, including CEDAW, as well as combating violence against women and early marriage of girls and the need to organize workshops to raise the awareness on the protection of women.