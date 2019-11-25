Sudan: Al-Qaray - the New Educational System Will Be Implemented Next Year

24 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 24. (SUNA) - Director of the National Center for Curricula and Educational Research Dr. Omar Al-Qaray has revealed that the new educational system (6 years for the basic, 3 years for the elementary and 3 years for the secondary scools) will be implemented as of next year, 2020-2021.

Al-Qaray speaking at the regular forum of SUNA, Sunday, has outlined that the new curriculum will be light, graceful, not based on memorization, but based on understanding,

He said civic education would be studied instead of military education, philosophy, logic and psychology would be restored to secondary schools, and arts, theater and music would be taught at all levels.

Literary associations and school farming associations will be revived to make schools productive units.

He noted that extra-curricular activities, such as sports and housekeeping, will be focused on the exams.

He said there would be a new curriculum for professional science and a new curriculum for people with special needs.

He pointed out that according to the new curriculum will be information will be communicated to students for the first grades (first, second and third) through the Games.

" The English language will be included in the curriculum from the kindergarten, not from the third grade as currently planned" he asserted.

