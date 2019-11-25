Kenya: Death Toll in West Pokot Landslides Rises to 52

Photo: Oscar Kakai/ NATION MEDIA GROUP
The rains have destroyed a huge section of the Kitale-Lodwar road.
25 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jared Nyataya and Oscar Kaikai

The death toll from devastating landslides that hit remote villages in West Pokot County had risen to 52 on Monday as more bodies were pulled from the mounds of earth.

Governor John Lonyangapuo said rescue and recovery missions by various government agencies were underway, adding that the number of deaths could rise as 22 people were still missing.

Six bodies of three children, two women and a man have been recovered, adding to the 46 deaths recorded on Sunday, he said.

On Saturday, 16 people were admitted to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

Two were discharged the same day while another two were referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

More than 400 people have been displaced and are camping at various primary schools located on higher ground, County Commissioner Apollo Okello said.

Nyarkulian, Parua and Muino villages are the worst hit.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is expected to visit those admitted at the Kapenguria referral hospital on Monday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Sky News Apologises For Report of Man Who Fell From Kenya Airways

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.