Kenya: Death Toll in West Pokot Landslides Rises to 52

The rains have destroyed a huge section of the Kitale-Lodwar road.

The death toll from devastating landslides that hit remote villages in West Pokot County had risen to 52 on Monday as more bodies were pulled from the mounds of earth.

Governor John Lonyangapuo said rescue and recovery missions by various government agencies were underway, adding that the number of deaths could rise as 22 people were still missing.

Six bodies of three children, two women and a man have been recovered, adding to the 46 deaths recorded on Sunday, he said.

On Saturday, 16 people were admitted to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

Two were discharged the same day while another two were referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

More than 400 people have been displaced and are camping at various primary schools located on higher ground, County Commissioner Apollo Okello said.

Nyarkulian, Parua and Muino villages are the worst hit.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is expected to visit those admitted at the Kapenguria referral hospital on Monday.