South Africa: NHI Public Hearings Moves to Glencoe in KZN

The public hearings on the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) moves to Glencoe in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after a successful day in Umzimkhulu on Sunday.

Parliament's portfolio committee on health said residents filled the Clydesdale Community Hall to have their say on the proposals for universal access to health care.

Committee chairperson, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, thanked the public for coming out in such big numbers.

"We are here to listen to you. Parliament sent us to get your views," said Dhlomo.

"The NHI proposes universal access to healthcare services, irrespective of your financial status. The NHI is clear, even if you don't have money you will be receiving medical care."

The committee felt that although there was support for NHI, residents also said they first wanted improvements to the current health care system.

"This, according to them, means more hospitals should be built as the area currently has only one hospital."

As with other hearings, residents took the opportunity to complain about not enough hospitals and doctors, and repeated medication shortages.

Several people also stated that if asylum seekers or foreign nationals used the health services, they should also contribute to the fund.

Written submissions on the bill will be accepted until November 2019. They can be sent to: Ms Vuyokazi Majalamba, Portfolio Committee on Health, 3rd floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000; e-mailed to vmajalamba@parliament.gov.za; or faxed to 086 694 3279 by the closing date.Those who make a submission should also indicate whether they would like to do a verbal presentation.

The hearings in the Endumeni Local Municipality area start at 14:30 in the Glencoe Town Hall, until 19:30.

Source: <b>News24</b>